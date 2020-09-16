Texas State reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard added 17 new student COVID-19 cases Sept. 16.

According to the dashboard, 148 cases are currently considered active, down three cases from Sept. 15.

A total of 445 students and 37 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 1. The dashboard states that numbers include positive COVID-19 test results for students, faculty and staff who tested at the Student Health Center or reported positive results after being tested at other sites. Results received from other sites are added to the graph based on the test date.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

