(Photo Gallery) San Marcos residents return to riverfront parks
September 17, 2020
San Marcos residents made their return to the river Sept. 16 following the reopening of riverfront parks.
Locals enjoyed fishing, canoeing and relaxing by the river, along with various other waterfront activities. Along with riverfront parks, public facilities, athletic complexes, neighborhood park playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts are also open to the public, with the exception of the Children’s Park Playscape which will reopen Sept. 18.
More information on reopened parks and facilities can be found on the city’s website.