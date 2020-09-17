(Photo Gallery) San Marcos residents return to riverfront parks

San Marcos residents made their return to the river Sept. 16 following the reopening of riverfront parks.

Locals enjoyed fishing, canoeing and relaxing by the river, along with various other waterfront activities. Along with riverfront parks, public facilities, athletic complexes, neighborhood park playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts are also open to the public, with the exception of the Children’s Park Playscape which will reopen Sept. 18.

More information on reopened parks and facilities can be found on the city’s website.

Gallery | 9 Photos Sydney Swatsworth Workers disassemble fences bordering parks along the San Marcos River, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, near the Parks and Recreation Department. All riverfront parks have reopened after being closed for nearly three months.

