San Marcos to receive third round of federal COVID-19 relief funds

San Marcos will receive $567,825 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19

San Marcos and New Braunfels will receive $991,644 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19, Sen. John Cornyn announced.

San Marcos will receive $567,825 while New Braunfels receives $423,819. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, a federal program that provides funds to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Texas was also awarded $38,299,172 for state officials to use for these purposes.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in New Braunfels and San Marcos a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.

The University Star will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 160 times, 160 visits today