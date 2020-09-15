San Marcos to receive third round of federal COVID-19 relief funds
September 15, 2020
San Marcos and New Braunfels will receive $991,644 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19, Sen. John Cornyn announced.
San Marcos will receive $567,825 while New Braunfels receives $423,819. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, a federal program that provides funds to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Texas was also awarded $38,299,172 for state officials to use for these purposes.
“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in New Braunfels and San Marcos a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.
The University Star will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.