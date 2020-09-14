Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 fatality Sept. 14, a Kyle man in his 70s. The total number of fatalities in the county is 52.

The county also reports 58 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 11 and 58 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,656, active cases in the county to 1,930 and recoveries to 3,674.

San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 728, 757 and 307 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 25,678 with one test still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 164 and total current hospitalizations is 11 after six patients were admitted and three were discharged.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

