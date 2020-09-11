‘Never forgetting’: San Marcos Fire Department hosts virtual 9/11 ceremony

A file photo of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in 2019. The 2020 Ceremony was streamed on the City of San Marcos' Facebook page.

Members of the San Marcos Fire Department gathered outside City Hall in honor and recognition of the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

The annual Remembrance Ceremony streamed on the City of San Marcos’ Facebook page.

Pastor Bill Glasgow began the ceremony with a reflection on the unity shared by members of the community who came together to grieve and pray for the lives lost that day. Glasgow followed with a prayer for first responders and their families who were directly impacted on the tragic day ingrained in American memory.

“Heavenly Father, today we remember those faithful, heroic and special people we call first responders,” Glasgow said. “Many gave their lives in seeking to save lives on that terrible day 19 years ago…We ask for your continued comfort and peace for their families and agencies they were apart of. May we never forget their sacrifices.”

The ceremony continued as San Marcos firefighters raised the same American flag that was raised in front of City Hall on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, at half staff.

An instrumental version of the Star-Spangled Banner was then played as firefighters saluted the flag.

The ceremony concluded with a ringing of the City Hall bell to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and all other firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

To view the virtual ceremony, visit the City of San Marcos’ Facebook page.

