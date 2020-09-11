San Marcos to reopen river parks, public facilities

Tubers relax and float down the San Marcos River during the 2019 tubing season.

San Marcos will reopen riverfront parks after almost three months of closure due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in June.

At 8 a.m., Sept. 16, San Marcos will reopen all riverfront parks, public facilities, athletic complexes, neighborhood park playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, with the exception of the Children’s Park Playscape which will reopen Sept. 18.

City Manager Bert Lumbreras says the San Marcos area has witnessed a steady decline in active cases and hospitalizations.

“As we welcome the public back to enjoy our facilities, parks and beautiful river, we ask that the community remains diligent in following CDC guidelines, local and state-mandated regulations and works together to continue to stop the spread of COVID,” Lumbreras said.

Signage requesting visitors to follow CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing will be stationed at all facilities and parks. The chain link fencing currently being used around the parks will be readjusted to provide entrance to parks but will also be used to limit access to public amenities such as picnic tables and pavilions.

The city requests that any individual experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms refrain from entering any public facilities.

