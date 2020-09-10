Soccer set to take on Lamar and Abilene Christian

Texas State forward Ally Kewish prepares to strike the ball to a teammate across the field, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in a game vs. McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

After starting the season 0-1-1, Texas State will have two opportunities at home this weekend to secure its first victory.

The team will play Lamar Sept. 11 followed by Abilene Christian Sept. 13. The Sept. 11 game will serve as Lamar’s season opener.

In 2019, Lamar had a historic season where they went 16-7, won the Southland Conference Tournament and appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

This season the Cardinals are led by two-time SLC Coach of the Year Steve Holeman, and 2019 SLC Player of the Year senior forward Lucy Ashworth.

The Bobcats will have a tough time with the Cardinals forward pair of Ashworth and senior Esther Okoronkwo. In the 2019 NCAA Division I rankings, Ashworth was second in total assists with 17, and Okoronkwo was second in goals with 25. The two combined for 46 goals and 27 total assists last season.

As for ACU, their season started in a similar fashion to Texas State, with an 0-1-1 record. The Wildcats lost their season opener at Louisiana 0-2 and tied at Stephen F. Austin 1-1. ACU will be led by senior forward Christina Arteaga, who entering the season has the second-most career goals in school history with 29.

The Bobcats will be the third straight game road game for ACU and is the last away game on the Wildcats schedule.

In the season opener against Stephen F. Austin, the Bobcats lost 1-2 in double overtime. Against Houston Baptist, they tied following a late goal by freshman midfielder Alana Clark late in regulation.

For the Bobcats, their standout performer thus far is freshman goalkeeper Beth Agee who racked up 16 saves, the most in a Bobcat’s first two games since 2002.

Texas State will kick-off against Lamar at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and Abilene Christian at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13. Both games will take place at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

