Volleyball looks to carry momentum into double-header against UTEP

In this file photo, junior hitter (now senior) Tyeranee Scott high fives assistant coach Chris Valdez while running off the court during a game against UT Arlington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Strahan Arena.

After an exceptional start to the season, Texas State volleyball approaches its second weekend of play with two matchups against The University of Texas at El Paso.

The teams will play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 and at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12. The Bobcats and Miners have only met once before back in 2006 when UTEP won 3-2. The two matchups against Texas State are the Miners’ first two games of the 2020-2021 season.

Although the teams have the two meetings this weekend, the UTEP volleyball team and the rest of Conference USA (excluding football) decided to postpone their seasons to the spring.

With this, Texas State looks to continue its early success.

The Bobcats started their season with two wins against Central Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin, earning Head Coach Sean Hueit his first win with the team since taking over for longtime coach Karen Chisum.

The Sugar Bears took the maroon and gold to five sets. Sophomore outside hitter Caitlan Buettner and junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald led the team with 27 kills and 15 kills, respectively.

Texas State handled its business in the second matchup and swept the Lumberjacks in three sets, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-14.

The team produced a total of 123 kills on 112 assists and 114 digs on the weekend. The Bobcats also recorded a total of 34 errors, something they look to improve on.

In the first round of Player of the Week awards, junior setter Emily DeWalt and Buettner were named Setter of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week, respectively.

Following this weekend, the team will play its final two non-conference matches at home against Houston Baptist.

