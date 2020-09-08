Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 fatality Sept. 8, a San Marcos woman in her 60s. The total number of fatalities in the county is 51.

Since Sept. 4, the county reported 55 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,526, active cases in the county to 1,988 and recoveries to 3,487. San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 763, 768 and 323 active cases, respectively. The county does not release COVID-19 updates on weekends or Labor Day.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 24,938 with 41 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 158 and total current hospitalizations is 16 after five patients were admitted and three were discharged.

“We continue to encourage all Hays County residents to practice those simple but effective methods for slowing the spread including hand washing, wearing a mask and staying distanced from others,” Schneider said.

