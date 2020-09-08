Multi-vehicle crash results in fatality

A multi-vehicle crash Sept. 6 resulted in the death of a man and several serious injuries on West Wonder World Drive and Purgatory Creek Bridge in San Marcos.

At approximately 1 p.m. Sept. 6, San Marcos Police, San Marcos Fire and Hays County EMS responded to the fatal collision. The driver of a white 2020 Ford F150, David Hollinbeck, 61, was killed in the collision. Toni Hillinbeck, passenger and wife of David Hollinbeck, was transported to Seton Hays and released within the day.

Every driver and passenger in the vehicles struck, except for the side-stricken Nissan Rogue, were transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. Several have serious injuries but none are life threatening.

Evidence from the scene with the addition of witness statements described that Kyle Nissen of San Marcos was driving a silver 2011 Ford F250 in the left lane westbound on West Wonder World when he drifted right and side-swiped a Grey Nissan Rogue. After drifting back to the left lane, Niseen’s Ford D250 crossed the double-yellow stripe and struck four other vehicles head-on. These vehicles included a white 2020 Ford F150, a black Chevrolet Silverado, a Grey 2018 Mazda CX9, and a White 2012 Nissan Altima.

The roadway between Craddock Ave and Hunter Road was shut down until 6:30 p.m. to allow the San Marcos Collision Investigation Team to investigate the scene. Until barricades were established, Texas State University Police and San Marcos Park Rangers aided in closing the roadway.

The Collision Investigation Team believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the accident. A search warrant was obtained for Nissen. Results of Nissen’s pending toxicology may bring additional warrants.

This incident marks the 13th traffic fatality of 2020, the highest number of San Marcos traffic fatalities in a single year since 2012.

