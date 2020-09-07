Texas State shocks HBU with late goal to prevent second loss

Freshman midfielder Alana Clark attempts to shield the ball from the defender in a game against Stephen F. Austin, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

After a thunderstorm delayed the start of the game for 35 minutes, Texas State (0-1-1) managed to prevent a loss with a late goal near the end of regulation to tie Houston Baptist (0-0-1) 1-1.

The first half was even between the two teams, with neither team having much of an advantage in any major statistical category. Texas State had four shots while HBU had five.

Senior midfielder/forward Mackenzie Smith almost had an early goal in the eighth minute off a cross from the right side but was saved out of play for a corner by junior goalkeeper Karla Ramirez of HBU. The first half ended 0-0 with neither team able to capitalize on their shots.

The second half was controlled by HBU. The Huskies had eight shots in the period with six on goal compared to Texas State’s five with only one on goal.

Just after half-time, in the 50th minute, the Huskies took a 1-0 lead as freshman defender Kat Lazor was able to nail a header off the right post and into the goal off a corner kick from HBU senior midfielder Tayah Reynolds.

Things looked bleak for the Bobcats as the second period neared its end, but with just two minutes left in regulation, freshman midfielder Alana Clark scored the equalizer off an accidental deflection by Ramirez. The game would go to overtime tied at 1-1.

In the 107th minute, sophomore forward/midfielder Ryan Ford nearly won the game for the Huskies with a long shot goal; however, freshman goalkeeper Beth Agee was able to make a diving save to prevent the loss.

The game came to a close with a 1-1 draw after neither team could generate much offense during the overtime periods. Texas State only managed one shot in the overtime play while HBU got off two.

Despite the draw, the Bobcats were outplayed by the Huskies offensively. Texas State managed to get off 10 shots, only three of which were on goal, compared to HBU’s 15 shots with 10 on goal.

Agee built on her great performance during her collegiate debut, registering nine saves. Agee now has 16 saves this season—the most by a Bobcat during the first two games since 2002.

Next up, the Bobcats will go up against Lamar in a home game Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

