Texas State loses to SFA in season opener

In her collegiate debut, freshman midfielder Emma Jones (25) is knocked down from retrieving the ball in a game against Stephen F. Austin Friday, Sept. 4. 2020 at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

In its annual Teal Match and the first game of the season, Texas State lost 2-1 to SFA in a tightly contested battle.

The Bobcats came out strong in the first half, controlling possession of the ball and setting the pace of the game.

Senior midfielder Mackenzie Smith fired off a low shot in the middle of the goal in the fourteenth minute, but SFA senior goalkeeper Madeline Talbot secured the shot.

In the sixteenth-minute, freshman midfielder Emma Jones attacked the defense, cutting in from the left wing to her right foot before curling the ball past the keeper into the corner of the far post to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead. Fellow freshman midfielder Trinity Clark was credited with the assist.

SFA took over in the second half, keeping the ball opposite from their goal and shooting 11 shots compared to Texas State’s six.

In the sixty-third-minute, graduate defender Carli Arthurs of SFA shot the ball high into the net over the outstretched arms of freshman goalkeeper Beth Agee to even the score 1-1. After the goal, Texas State lost its momentum as the Lady Jacks set the pace for the remainder of regulation.

Texas State Head Coach Kat Conner thought the sloppy play of her team in the second half is what led to the SFA goal.

“We kind of lost our composure a bit in the second half,” Conner said. “We needed to keep possession a bit. We forced things when we didn’t have to, which kind of set us up into counterattack. We’ve got to clean that up a little bit. We’ve gotta be a little more patient and really make sure our passing angles are wide enough so we can find each other.”

In the first overtime period, Texas State came out aggressive, shooting five shots while SFA only got off one. However, Talbot stayed strong and the Bobcats were unable to score.

The second overtime saw SFA come out and dominate possession, keeping the Bobcat defenders on their heels the entire period. Just as the game seemed it was going to end in a draw, SFA senior midfielder Katelyn Termini snuck in a goal with nine seconds left, beating Texas State 2-1.

Despite not scoring, Texas State’s Smith and senior midfielder Renny Moore kept the pressure on SFA with three shots each. Agee racked up seven saves in her collegiate debut.

Texas State will travel to Houston Baptist for their next game Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

