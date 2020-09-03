Hays County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 110 recoveries Sept. 3, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,446, active cases to 2,028 and recoveries to 3,368.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 786. Kyle and Buda have 777 and 324 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 24,674 with 31 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 151 and total current hospitalizations is 12 after three patients were admitted and two were discharged. There have been 50 fatalities in the county.

“Our active numbers are declining as more health department staff are able to clear older cases,” Schneider said. “We are also seeing relatively low numbers of new cases. But we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

