Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 fatalities Sept. 2, a San Marcos man in his 70s and a Buda woman in her 50s, both hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 50.

The county also reports 15 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 120 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,425, active cases in the county to 2,117 and recoveries to 3,258.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 845. Kyle and Buda have 799 and 326 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 24,512 with 24 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 148 and total current hospitalizations is 11 after two patients were admitted and two were discharged.

“The downward trend in new cases is encouraging,” Schneider said. “Hays County residents are making a difference by staying distanced, washing their hands and wearing masks.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

