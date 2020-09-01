Texas State reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard added Sept. 1 seven new student cases.

According to the dashboard, 86 student cases and seven faculty/staff cases have been reported since new student move-in began Aug. 16.

66 students cases and four faculty/staff cases have been reported since the fall semester began Aug. 24.

A total of 204 students and 35 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 1.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 290 times, 57 visits today