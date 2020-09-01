Texas State women’s soccer announces additional home games

Texas State forward Ally Kewish prepares to strike the ball to a teammate across the field, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in a game vs. McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State women’s soccer announced Sept. 1 the addition of three non-conference home games, as well as the airing of six home games on ESPN+.

Lamar will visit Texas State Sept. 11 at 5 p.m., a week after the Bobcats open their season with the annual Teal Match against Stephen F. Austin this year which will be streamed on ESPN+ Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

Two days after facing Lamar, Texas State will host Abilene Christian University for the first time Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. This inaugural matchup will also be streamed on ESPN+.

The Bobcats wrap up the homestand Sept. 18 against Central Arkansas, where the Bobcats look to continue a four-match winning streak.

Four other conference games will be streamed on ESPN+:

Louisiana – Sept. 20

Arkansas State – Oct. 10

Little Rock – Oct 18.

ULM – Oct. 25

