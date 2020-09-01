Texas State women’s soccer announces additional home games
September 1, 2020
Texas State women’s soccer announced Sept. 1 the addition of three non-conference home games, as well as the airing of six home games on ESPN+.
Lamar will visit Texas State Sept. 11 at 5 p.m., a week after the Bobcats open their season with the annual Teal Match against Stephen F. Austin this year which will be streamed on ESPN+ Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.
Two days after facing Lamar, Texas State will host Abilene Christian University for the first time Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. This inaugural matchup will also be streamed on ESPN+.
The Bobcats wrap up the homestand Sept. 18 against Central Arkansas, where the Bobcats look to continue a four-match winning streak.
Four other conference games will be streamed on ESPN+:
-
Louisiana – Sept. 20
-
Arkansas State – Oct. 10
-
Little Rock – Oct 18.
-
ULM – Oct. 25