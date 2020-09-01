San Marcos announces chief of police finalists

San Marcos announced Sept. 1 the five finalists to be interviewed for the San Marcos Police Department chief of police.

The recruitment process for the chief of police position started with over 90 nationwide applicants. Each of the finalists have been considered due to the influence of a survey sent out to the San Marcos community in July and the first week of August.

The interview process will begin in mid to late September. Each candidate will attend five interview panels where they will be interviewed by prominent members of the San Marcos community. The panelists will choose two or three candidates to move forward in the recruitment process.

The finalists are:

Chief Robert Brown, who was appointed Chief of Police in Duncanville, Texas in 2007 and the first African American sergeant, lieutenant, and captain for the University Park Police Department in Waco, Texas.

Chief Adele Fresé, the current Chief of Police in Salinas, California, who worked in various assignments regarding patrolling, decreasing crime, special operations, narcotics investigations, and support services.

Chief Bob Klett, the Interim Police Chief who worked for the San Marcos Police Department for 31 years.

Deputy Chief Brad McKeone, the Deputy Chief of Operations for the Coral Springs Police Department in Coral Springs, Florida with over 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Chief Stan Standridge, the Chief of police for the Abilene, Texas Police Department which he has been a part of for more than 25 years.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 28 times, 28 visits today