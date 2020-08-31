Texas State reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard added Aug. 31 25 new student cases and one new faculty/staff member case.

Since Aug. 28, the dashboard reported 19 positive student cases. The dashboard does not update on weekends.

According to the dashboard, a total of 197 students and 35 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 1.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

