Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 fatality Aug. 31, a San Marcos man in his 80s who was hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 47.

The county also reports 35 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 28 and 53 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,396, active cases in the county to 2,329 and recoveries to 3,020.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 959. Kyle and Buda have 867 and 348 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 24,168 with 22 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 146 and total current hospitalizations is 16 after three patients were admitted and one was discharged.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

