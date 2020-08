During the first week back to school, our multimedia reporters went out to capture candid, unplanned moments around the Texas State and San Marcos community. Students filled the Quad in masks, played sports outside of dorms with precautionary signs seen around almost every corner and more.

Here are some of the top visuals and moments of the week:

Gallery | 6 Photos Douglas Smith Texas State nursing major Jovana Pena listens to nursing major George Castillo, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, on a Bobcat Shuttle. The two sat a seat away from each other in accordance with the shuttle’s social distancing policy.

