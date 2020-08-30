Texas State Volleyball to open season with double-header

Texas State volleyball players sing the Texas State Fight Song after a victory against Coastal Carolina to win the Sunbelt Conference Championship Nov. 24 at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball announced Aug. 30 that the team will begin the season with a double-header Sept. 4 at Stephen F. Austin inside Shelton Gym in Nacogdoches.

First up will be Central Arkansas at 10:30 a.m. followed by host SFA at 6:30 p.m. As of now, these are the only games the Bobcats are scheduled to play before beginning the Sun Belt Conference schedule Sept. 25 against ULM; however, more games are expected to be added leading up to the conference play.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 46 times, 46 visits today