Texas State Volleyball to open season with double-header

Texas+State+volleyball+players+celebrate+a+championship+victory.

Texas State volleyball players sing the Texas State Fight Song after a victory against Coastal Carolina to win the Sunbelt Conference Championship Nov. 24 at Strahan Arena.

Aidan Bea, Sports Editor
August 30, 2020

Texas State volleyball announced Aug. 30 that the team will begin the season with a double-header Sept. 4 at Stephen F. Austin inside Shelton Gym in Nacogdoches.

First up will be Central Arkansas at 10:30 a.m. followed by host SFA at 6:30 p.m. As of now, these are the only games the Bobcats are scheduled to play before beginning the Sun Belt Conference schedule Sept. 25 against ULM; however, more games are expected to be added leading up to the conference play.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.


Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Flipboard share
Viewed 46 times, 46 visits today