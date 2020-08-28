Texas State adds away game against Boston College to schedule
Texas State Athletics announced that Texas State football will go head-to-head against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusets in an away game Sept. 26.
The game, which will be held in Alumni Stadium with no fans, will be the second-year Head Coach Jake Spavital will face off against first-year Head Coach Jeff Hadley in the first-ever matchup between the Bobcats and the Eagles. The added game brings the Bobcat’s schedule to a total of 12 games.
Texas State will kick off its 2020 season at Bobcat Stadium against SMU Sept. 5.
