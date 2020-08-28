Texas State adds away game against Boston College to schedule

Linebacker Kumonde Hines runs off the field at the Texas State football game vs. Troy Nov. 16 at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State Athletics announced that Texas State football will go head-to-head against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusets in an away game Sept. 26.

The game, which will be held in Alumni Stadium with no fans, will be the second-year Head Coach Jake Spavital will face off against first-year Head Coach Jeff Hadley in the first-ever matchup between the Bobcats and the Eagles. The added game brings the Bobcat’s schedule to a total of 12 games.

Texas State will kick off its 2020 season at Bobcat Stadium against SMU Sept. 5.

