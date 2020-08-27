Hays County finds three dead at San Marcos residence

Hays County deputies are investigating the deaths of a man and two children Aug. 27 after they were found dead at a San Marcos residence.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., the deputies responded to a child custody call at the 900 block of Boulder Bluff. The complainant at the location advised the deputies that her boyfriend had taken her two young children, both females ages six months and two years old, and left with them.

A family member then alerted the deputies that there was a body on the ground outside the residence. Upon checking the body, the deputies found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound and two children who were also deceased near the male.

Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno and the Hays County Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Moreno has since ordered an autopsy on all three individuals.

The Hays County Sheriff’s office requests that if anyone has any information on the case, that they contact the Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division.

