Hays County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries Aug. 27, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,340, active cases to 2,378 and recoveries to 2,916.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 995. Kyle and Buda have 867 and 355 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 23,897 with 26 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 142 and total current hospitalizations is 17. There have been 46 fatalities in the county.

“Hays County, in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, has two more days of free COVID-19 testing,” Schneider said. “This is a good opportunity for anyone who wants to get tested and no appointment is needed.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 52 times, 52 visits today