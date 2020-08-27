Texas State football adds game against BYU to schedule

Quarterback Tyler Vitt attempts to throw a football while being hit by a defender at a Texas State football game vs. Troy, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State football announced Aug. 26 that it will be adding a road game against BYU set for Oct. 24. This will be the first game played between the two teams.

The announcement comes after the Bobcats’ game against New Mexico State originally slated for Oct. 3 was canceled after the Aggies postponed its fall football season due to health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. With the additional road game, the Bobcats’ 2020 season will have a total of 11 games on their schedule.

As for BYU, their schedule dwindled all the way down to three games after the Pac-12, Big Ten, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences chose to postpone their football seasons until the spring. Since then, the Cougars have beefed up their schedule to eight games, which also includes the Bobcats in-state rival, UTSA.

The Bobcats’ season opener against SMU is still slated for Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN—the first time a Bobcat game will be broadcasted on the network.

