Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 fatality Aug. 26, a San Marcos woman in her 80s, who was hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 46.

The county also reports 14 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,322, active cases in the county to 2,379 and recoveries to 2,897.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,005. Kyle and Buda have 862 and 350 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 23,782 with 29 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 142 and total current hospitalizations is 17 after four patients were admitted and four were discharged.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

