(Photo Gallery) Lamar University students arrive at Texas State
August 26, 2020
Texas State welcomed students and staff from Lamar University Aug. 25 who were forced to evacuate campus ahead of Hurricane Laura.
After over nine hours of travel from Beaumont to San Marcos, students finally arrived on campus and went through a check-in process at the Performing Arts Center.
Students were given access to Wi-Fi, checked into dorms and received brown paper snack bags and instructions for dining from Chartwells Dining Services.
Two charter buses and two smaller university buses carried the passengers, and students said there were only about 20 passengers on each charter bus.
Students will be housed in San Gabriel and Gaillardia residence halls and will use the Harris Dining Hall for dining. Lamar staff will be housed in Bobcat Village.
