Texas State to house evacuated Lamar University students and staff
August 25, 2020
Texas State will house 60-70 evacuated students and staff from Lamar University due to Hurricane Laura.
The students and staff from Lamar — a sister institution of Texas State in the Texas State University System — are under a mandatory evacuation from their Beaumont campus. The group is scheduled to arrive in San Marcos Aug. 25.
Lamar students will be temporarily assigned to available rooms in San Gabriel and Gaillardia residence halls and will use the Harris Dining Hall. Lamar staff will be assigned to Bobcat Village and may also use space in Falls/Sayers and Blanco residence halls.
The group will be able to use their own school IDs to utilize the same on-campus services provided to Texas State students, including the Student Health Center and telemental health counseling.
Hurricane Laura is the fourth hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.
