Campus shuttle service makes adjustments for fall semester

A sign with guidelines for riding Texas State shuttles is posted, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Quad bus loop as students get on and off the shuttles. Only 20 passengers are allowed on one shuttle at a time and seats are marked off to maintain distancing between passengers.

Texas State has made adjustments to the Bobcat Shuttle system to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, sparking mixed reactions from students set to ride the shuttle bus this semester.

Texas State’s Transportation Services announced changes to the Bobcat Shuttle routes along with new protocols to ensure rider safety, implementing a mandatory mask requirement for all riders, along with requiring social distancing of at least six feet at bus stops. These requirements extend to all passengers.

The university released a statement on the COVID-19 compliance and enforcement page of its website, stating non-compliance with safety measures will be handled through existing staff discipline, faculty discipline and student judicial processes.

To maintain safe distancing on shuttles, bus capacities are limited to 20 passengers with selective seats marked out as unavailable. While on the shuttle, passengers must remain seated at all times. If the shuttle capacity exceeds 20 people or if riders are not wearing masks, the shuttle will not depart from the stop.

Transportation Services is requiring all windows on shuttles to remain open in an effort to allow for safe air ventilation. The Shuttle Rider Code also suggests carrying personal hand sanitizer, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth and consistently performing self-assessments for COVID-19 symptoms.

The following route changes were enacted for the fall semester:

Monday through Friday:

14 – Campus Loop: The Bexar stop will be replaced by the James Street stop. The Ingram stop will be added to Campus Loop. The layover stop will move from the LBJ Student Center to the Student Recreation Center.

20 – Aquarena Springs: The on-campus stop will move from the UAC to Lantana Hall to allow for social distancing. The on-campus stops for the evening and night routes will remain at the Undergraduate Academic Center.

24 – Craddock will no longer be combined with 28 – Holland.

Weekend Changes:

Saturday Routes will no longer stop at the LBJ Student Center, only the Quad and the UAC.

Route 60, 62 and 64 have been combined into the new Route 67 – San Marcos Circulator.

Route 66 and 68 have been combined into the Route 68 – San Marcos Marketplace.

Any route not listed did not undergo any changes.

Bus riders have mixed reactions to the new safety guidelines. Jordan Dortch, a marketing major, says limiting bus capacity is not enough for students to maintain a safe distance from others while on the shuttle.

“If most of my classes are now online because [the university] wants people to social distance, why would I get on a bus filled with people?” Dortch said.

Some students are less worried, like Amber Guerra, a freshman music studies major, who believes the guidelines are enough to keep students safe.

“I’m not really sure how it will go yet, but as long as [people social distance] I am sure it will be okay,” Guerra said.

The university says riders should plan for delays by arriving early and allowing for extra time. Mason Kelley, a sophomore civil engineering major, is preparing for those delays and rider limitations.

“I’m pretty skeptical about [overcrowding]. I’m either going to have to wake up an hour earlier or figure out a different way to get to class,” Kelley said.

For more information on Bobcat Shuttle scheduling and safety changes, visit the Bobcat Shuttle’s webpage.

