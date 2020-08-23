(Video) How professors are preparing to teach during pandemic

After Texas State went completely remote in March, students, faculty and staff were left uncertain about when they would return to campus.

This fall, professors were given the option to hold their classes in-person or online. For many, this meant choosing between the quality of their coursework and the safety of themselves and their students

Those who require a studio or lab have to make difficult choices as to how they will teach remotely.

Multimedia reporter Michele DuPont interviewed Elvia Perrin, Roger Colombik and Andrea Aspbury, whose classes rely heavily on in-person labs and studios, to find out their plans for the upcoming semester and their thoughts on the university’s “Roadmap to Return”.

