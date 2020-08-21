Texas State limits season opener to 25% stadium capacity

Texas State Bobcat fans cheer for the team after Bobcat wide receiver Caleb Twyford scores the first touchdown of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium.

Bobcat Stadium will be limited to 25% fan capacity during Texas State’s season opener, and fans will be required to wear face coverings, the university announced in an Aug. 21 email.

The stadium capacity for the season is subject to change. Athletic Director Larry Teis says the procedures will help protect fans, students, athletes and staff.

“Our goal is to provide the safest gameday environment,” Teis said. “We have been working in conjunction with the NCAA, the Sun Belt Conference, university, federal, state and local agencies to keep Bobcat Athletics facilities safe and within the State of Texas guidelines.”

Contactless ticketing will be made available to all fans. Student tickets will be available on the Monday of each game day week.

The university says request forms for student tickets must be submitted by 2 p.m. the day before the requested game. Students will only be allowed to request one ticket.

Fans must enter Bobcat Stadium at the assigned segment — East, West or North — described on their digital ticket. The university says each segment will have its own restroom, concession stand and entry points.

All restrooms in the stadium will be at a limited capacity to maintain social distancing and increase sanitizing frequency. Each restroom will be monitored, allowing only an assigned occupancy, and “when applicable, restrooms will have designated entries and exits.” A cleaning team will work to make sure the facility is clean and safe for everyone. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the stadium.

No cash will be accepted during monetary transactions. Sneeze guards will also be placed between stadium employees and guests.

Anyone planning to attend a game is asked to perform self-assessments based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention practices. Fans who feel sick are asked to stay home.

The university announced in early July all football tailgates for the 2020 season would be canceled.

The full announcement can be found on the Texas State Athletic Department website.

