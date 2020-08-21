Hays County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 47 recoveries Aug. 21, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,250, active cases to 2,425 and recoveries to 2,780.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,043. Kyle and Buda have 870 and 350 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 23,411 with 37 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 134 and total current hospitalizations is 20. There have been 45 fatalities in the county.

Free COVID-19 testing will take place Aug. 24-29 at San Marcos High School and at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle. Testing will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at both sites.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

