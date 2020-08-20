Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 fatalities Aug. 20, both San Marcos males in their 70s. The total number of fatalities in the county is 45.

The county also reports 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 84 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,230, active cases in the county to 2,452 and recoveries to 2,733.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,063. Kyle and Buda have 876 and 352 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 23,287 with 30 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 132 and total current hospitalizations is 18 after one person was admitted and one was discharged.

Hays County announced free six-day COVID-19 testing sites starting Aug. 24 in San Marcos and Kyle.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

