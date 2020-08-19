Man found dead in San Marcos
August 19, 2020
A man was found dead Aug. 18 by San Marcos Police Department officers.
At 7:55 a.m., Hays County EMS responded to 1721 IH-35 for a report of a man down. On arrival, officers found the 30-year-old male deceased. No foul play was reported. Hays County Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado ordered an autopsy to be conducted.
The University Star will update this story as information is made available.
