Hays County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 125 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 125 recoveries Aug. 18, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,192, active cases to 2,563 and recoveries to 2,588.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,139. Kyle and Buda have 896 and 365 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 23,092 with 41 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 128 and total current hospitalizations is 17. There have been 41 fatalities in the county.

According to a press release, new testing sites, including several permanently operated by the county and its partners at Premiere ER, CommuniCare and additional mobile testing by the Texas Division of Emergency Management will be coming soon.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 118 times, 118 visits today