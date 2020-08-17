Hays County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 39 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 recoveries Aug. 15-17, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,150, active cases to 2,646 and recoveries to 2,463.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,200. Kyle and Buda have 907 and 369 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 22,971 with 39 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 128 and total current hospitalizations is 17. There have been 41 fatalities in the county.

“Our area is trending lower and that’s a good thing,” Schneider said. “ But we still have a long way to go. We continueurging Hays County community members to wear masks, wash hands and stay distanced from others. These are simple, easy things we can do together to help slow the spread of the virus.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 82 times, 82 visits today