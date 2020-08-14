Hays County reports three new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports three new COVID-19 fatalities Aug. 14. All three individuals were from Kyle, a male in his 50s, another male in his 90s and a woman in her 80s, bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 41.

The county also reports eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,111, active cases in the county to 2,649 and recoveries to 2,421.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,209. Kyle and Buda have 900 and 366 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 22,801 with 27 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 127 and total current hospitalizations is 16.

“While the low number of new cases today is encouraging,” Schneider said, “now is not the time to relax. We all need to continue to work together to slow the spread of the virus.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

