Students required to watch health and safety video before campus return

A file photo of Texas State students walking through the Quad. The university is planning to resume face-to-face instruction and campus operations July 6, the beginning of the summer II session

Returning students will be required to view a 10-minute mandatory health and safety video prior to their return to campus, according to an email from the vice president of Student Affairs.

The video, which features student leaders and Dr. Emilio Carranco, chief medical officer, must be viewed by students no later than Aug. 20 and is meant to inform students on the university’s latest health and safety procedures for the upcoming fall semester.

The email also asked students to continue to monitor their health on a daily basis using its daily self-assessment tool and revisit its Roadmap to Return to learn more about the university’s plan to safely return to face-to-face instruction.

“We all must take responsibility for practicing the health and safety measures and behaviors established by Texas State to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in the surrounding community,” the email stated. “Our return to on-campus plans this fall are fully dependent on each member of the university community following all requirements and guidance.”

