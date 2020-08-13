Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality
August 13, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 fatality Aug. 13, a Dripping Springs woman in her 80s, bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 38.
The county reported 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 46 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,103, active cases in the county to 2,673 and recoveries to 2,392.
San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,219 Kyle and Buda have 906 and 369 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 22,714 with 25 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 126 and total current hospitalizations is 18.
“We thank those Hays County residents who are helping to slow the spread of the virus,” Schneider said. “By washing our hands, wearing masks and staying distanced from others, we are protecting the most vulnerable in our community.”
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
