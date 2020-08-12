Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 fatalities Aug. 12, two men from San Marcos, one in their 70s and the other in their 80s. Neither were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. The total number of fatalities in the county is 37.

The county reported 17 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,083, active cases in the county to 2,700 and recoveries to 2,346.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,240 Kyle and Buda have 907 and 373 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 22,621 with 33 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 125 and total current hospitalizations is 18.

“While lower numbers of new cases is a good thing, the pandemic isn’t over,” Schneider said. “Hays County residents can work together to slow the spread of the virus by washing hands, wearing masks and staying distanced from others.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

