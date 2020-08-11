Hays County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 16 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 67 recoveries Aug. 11, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,066, active cases to 2,736 and recoveries to 2,295.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,261. Kyle and Buda have 921 and 374 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 22,518 with 38 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 124 and total current hospitalizations is 19 after one patient was discharged. There have been 35 fatalities in the county.

“Decreasing cases are a good thing,” Schneider said. “But we know this pandemic isn’t over. Everyone needs to continue taking all the necessary safety precautions to continue to slow the spread of the virus.”

