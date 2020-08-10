Football moves season opener back to September
August 10, 2020
Texas State football announced its game against Southern Methodist University will be moved back to its original date, and its matchup vs. Ohio University will no longer take place.
The Bobcats’ matchup vs. SMU will now take place Sept. 5, the original start date for the game before it was previously moved to Aug. 29. The cancellation of the Ohio game is due to the Mid Atlantic Conference, the conference Ohio plays in, suspending its season through the fall.
“We are very disappointed that we have lost the Ohio return game,” Athletic Director Larry Teis said. “We are pleased that we still have six home games. Things are changing daily, and we will keep our fans updated.”
Texas State says capacity limitations, revised gameday procedures and new safety protocols will be announced at a later time.