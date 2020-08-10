Hays County jail reports two new COVID-19 cases

A room in the Hays County Jail, Monday, March 11, 2019, in San Marcos.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reports two new inmates tested positive for COVID-19 Hays County jail Aug. 8-10, totaling 110 positive tests and one active case currently housed at the jail. Among the jail’s corrections staff and law enforcement staff there are 6 active cases.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 431, 216 and 49 tests have been administered to inmates, corrections staff and law enforcement staff, respectively. 96 inmates have recovered and 36 staff (corrections and law enforcement combined) have recovered. 9 tests are currently pending in the jail.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 27 times, 27 visits today