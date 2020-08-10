Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality
August 10, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 fatality Aug. 10, a Buda man in his 40s who was hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 35.
The county reported 38 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,050, active cases in the county to 2,787 and recoveries to 2,228. The data in this report includes data gathered over the previous weekend due to the Hays Local Health Department only reporting COVID-19 updates Monday-Friday.
San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,304. Kyle and Buda have 925 and 378 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 22,421 with 52 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 124 and total current hospitalizations is 20 after seven individuals were hospitalized and one was discharged.
“We encourage everyone to continue slowing the spread of the virus by hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks,” Schneider said. “The pandemic isn’t over and it’s not time to relax when it comes to safety.”
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.