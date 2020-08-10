First generation and low-income students to receive federal financial assistance
August 10, 2020
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Aug. 10 that Texas State will receive a $600,860 federal grant to provide first-generation and low-income college students with financial assistance and academic support services to complete their postsecondary educations.
The grant funding comes from the Student Support Services Program; it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of 5 years. Funds are awarded to institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education.
“As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure opportunities for students in San Marcos aren’t taken away due to these times of economic uncertainty.”
