Hays County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 23 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49 recoveries Aug. 7, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,012, active cases to 2,803 and recoveries to 2,175.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,326. Kyle and Buda have 920 and 378 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 22,226 with 41 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 117 and total current hospitalizations is 15 after one patient was discharged. There have been 34 fatalities in the county.

“Over the past week, our daily case counts have shown a downward trend,” Schneider said. “That is good thing, but we shouldn’t rest on our laurels; COVID-19 isn’t over. We need everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing masks and staying distanced from others. Stay home if you can. These are the things that help slow the spread of the virus.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 76 times, 76 visits today