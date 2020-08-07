Student Business Services to no longer accept cash payments

Students will no longer be able to make cash payments toward their tuition, Texas State’s Student Business Services announced in an Aug. 7 email.

The change, effective immediately, is an effort to prioritize “the safety of Texas State students and staff” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current payment options available:

Online, by visiting the Student Billing and Payment Site.

Check payments may be mailed.

Check payments may be placed in the depository drop box outside the SBS lobby in the JC Kellam Building, Suite 188.

If necessary, check payments may be presented at the cashier windows.

Additional precautionary measures include:

Limit of two people in the lobby area at any one time

Signage on the floor to ensure social distancing

Kiosks in the lobby area are sanitized after each use

Hand sanitizer is available at the cashier windows

Face Coverings are Required

