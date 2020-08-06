Hays County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries Aug. 6, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,989, active cases to 2,829 and recoveries to 2,126.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,349. Kyle and Buda have 924 and 378 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 22,041 with 36 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 117 and total current hospitalizations is 16. There have been 34 fatalities in the county.

“We want to thank the Hays County residents who are helping us slow the spread of the virus,” Schneider said. “Now is not the time to relax our efforts. To continue seeing fewer new cases, everyone needs to keep washing their hands, wearing masks and staying distanced from others. If you don’t need to go out, it’s a good idea to stay home.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

