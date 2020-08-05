Texas State reports three new COVID-19 cases

Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard reports Aug. 5 two new students and one new faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the dashboard, a total of 108 students and 26 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 64 times, 64 visits today