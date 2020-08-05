Hays County reports three new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports three new COVID-19 fatalities Aug. 5, a Kyle woman in her 60s, a Buda woman in her 70s and a Buda male in his 80s. Only the Kyle resident was hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 34.

The county reported 38 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 66 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,969, active cases in the county to 2,848 and recoveries to 2,088.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,374. Kyle and Buda have 925 and 374 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 21,898 with 52 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 117 and total current hospitalizations is 16 after six individuals were hospitalized and 11 were discharged.

“Seeing the case counts declining is good,” Schneider said. “but we need to remain vigilant. We encourage all Hays County residents to continue doing the things they’ve been doing: wearing masks, hand washing and distancing.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

